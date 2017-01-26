Michelle Keegan has certainly proved her worth as a serious actress over the past 12 months, but perhaps appeared a little too stony-faced at the National Television Awards 2017.

The 29-year-old former Coronation Street star – who has made a name in the industry for her performances in Our Girl, and Tina and Bobby since leaving the soap – oozed elegance in a white peplum gown as she attended the event with husband Mark Wright.

Fans didn't just take to social media site Twitter to commend the star, however, as many commented on how "awkward" she seemed during her stint on stage at the 02 arena for the live awards on Wednesday night (25 January).

Keegan and Tina Moore, the late Bobby Moore's widow, shared the stage as they awarded Best Period Drama to Call The Midwife.

Her presenting skills were slammed by one viewer, who posted: "Wanna be anymore miserable Michelle Keegan? #NTAS" while another wrote: "Michelle Keegan could have sounded a bit more enthusiastic when announcing the winner."

A third added: "Bit awkward between Michelle Keegan and that woman then."

Despite the criticism, Keegan and her former TOWIE star husband Wright were praised for being a sweet couple. Radio presenter Wright looked dapper at the awards in a navy tuxedo and played the doting husband by standing next to his wife for press pictures before signing autographs for waiting fans.

One onlooker who snapped the pair behind the scenes and posted the picture onto social media wrote: "@michkeegan and @MarkWright_ are the most gorgeous and sweetest couple in the world! She's even more beautiful in real life".

Another amateur photographer wrote: "Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were having a good laugh on the red carpet earlier #NTAs".

While one observer from afar added: "Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are like couple goals, they just look perfect together".

The ceremony, hosted by Dermot O'Leary, went smoothly, but one of the big shockers on the night saw Emmerdale win the battle of the soaps. While EastEnders has won the award for Best Serial Drama for two years running, Emmerdale's special episodes surrounding Ashley Thomas' dementia have left viewers gripped.

As the cast took to the stage to accept the award he said: "Thank you so much. This is a first for us, and we are so grateful. Thank you to everyone who voted. It means a lot."

National Television Awards winners list:

Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec's Saturday night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant & Dec

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Drama: Casualty

Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing