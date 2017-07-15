She made her name as Tina McIntyre on the nation's beloved Coronation Street, but Michelle Keegan has spread her wings wide since departing the cobbles.

The 30-year-old former soap star has allegedly raked in a staggering £1.2m (€1.4m) after leaving Corrie, according to The Mirror, ensuring a future with husband Mark Wright will be extremely comfortable.

An insider told the publication: "Michelle works incredibly hard and the rewards have come in for her.

"It was a massive decision for her to leave Britain's most popular show but she knew that she could make far more cash away from the Street – and she has been proven right.

"Now she is free to plug what she wants – and she is getting some good acting work, too," they added.

Keegan – who has impressed with her role as Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC1 drama Our Girl – initially turned down deals due to her Corrie contract not allowing her to advertise while starring on the soap. So she could have made a lot more money.

The actress, who now has a hugely successful fashion line with high street brand Lipsy, is making up for lost time. She is said to be paid up to £250,000 a year to be the face of the Lipsy clothing range, and also makes £150,000 for Garnier's Ambre Solaire self-tanning promotions.

Just last night (14 July), Keegan posted a short clip for her new Lipsy London range wearing several different gorgeous dresses and outfits.

She captioned the video: "With love from Paris... ❤️ check it out!!! My new @lipsylondon collection OUT NOW!!!! #lipsylovemichelle"

Her current earnings make for a stark contrast from her Corrie days where she was taking home £60,000 a year as the troubled Tina.

Keegan – who has been married to former The Only Way Is Essex star Wright since 2015 – is currently filming for Our Girl in South Africa, and also made waves in the three-part ITV drama Tina and Bobby, as well as six-part series Ordinary Lies.

The public's interest in Keegan doesn't seem to hurt, with the actress making headlines for her 2010 romance with The Wanted's Max George, which lead to an engagement and then a dramatic break-up in 2012.

She began dating Wright in December 2012 and the pair wedded in May 2015, with the couple being dogged with marital problem rumours for the most of their marriage.

Wright has vehemently denied the reports, previously telling MailOnline: "It doesn't matter what the job is, you make it work. You work around it. The most important thing is your personal life, especially if you're in a relationship. Your relationship comes first."