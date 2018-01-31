Ever since Melania Trump arrived at the White House on the day of her husband's inauguration with a parting gift to the former First Lady, many people have wondered about the contents of the Tiffany box.

The conspiracy theories have flooded social media and speculation has ranged from jewellery to a clock. Well, a year on, and the mystery has finally been solved.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres, Obama revealed that Trump gave her a "lovely frame".

A rectangular sterling silver photo frame retails from £315 to £590 on the Tiffany website depending on its measurements. The luxury retailer happens to have a flagship store in the lobby of Manhattan's Trump Tower.

Obama's priceless reaction to the present made for comedy gold as she tried to figure out what to do with it.

Her husband President Obama made an executive decision. He took the box, walked inside and handed it to a member of White House staff. With the furore over, the couples were able to return to posing for a portrait together.

The 54-year-old former Flotus said the impromptu exchange resulted in an awkward moment because it broke "protocol".

"There's all this protocol," Obama explained. "This is like a state visit. They tell you you're gonna do this, you're going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like, 'OK, what am I supposed to do with this gift?"

She added: "Everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. I'm thinking, do we take the picture with [it]? Then my husband saved the day. He grabbed the box and took it back inside."

Michelle Obama's first televised interview since leaving the White House is set to air on Thursday (1 February).