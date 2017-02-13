The Obamas seem to be one busy family even after moving out of the White House. Malia Obama has been in the news for her internship at a film production company and now a new report claims that her mother Michelle Obama is set to appear in a reality show.

According to Los Angeles Times, the former first lady of the US will soon make an appearance on Gordon Ramsay's popular cooking show, MasterChef Junior.

The 53-year-old champion of healthy eating will replace Graham Elliot, the former MasterChef Junior judge.

Even in the past, Obama has been quite vocal about advocating healthy food habits and fighting against childhood obesity. She launched the Let's Move campaign back in 2010. Later, her Turnip For What? vine gathered several online followers as she promoted the benefits of eating vegetables and fruits for children.

In 2015, she took a pledge to "fight back" against advertisement promoting unhealthy foods, especially in school lunches.

With her upcoming stint on Master Chef Junior – where Obama will be judging young chefs – the former first lady is set to showcase her cooking knowledge once again. She had earlier starred with celebrity chef Ina Garten on her show Barefoot Contessa, as they cooked in front of the White House.

The role of guest judge on Ramsay's show will also see Obama returning to the public eye following her vacation on Richard Branson's private island with husband Barack. After living in the spotlight for eight years, the couple took some time off and has been enjoying private time in the Caribbean.