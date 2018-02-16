Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi insists he is not thinking about his long-term future just yet after enjoying a blistering start to life at Borussia Dortmund.

Batshuayi, 24, was part of a three-man transfer on deadline day in January, moving to Dortmund to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Arsenal, with Olivier Giroud's move to Chelsea allowing the Belgium international to leave in pursuit of greater first-team opportunities.

The striker marked his Bundesliga debut with two goals and an assist at the start of February, following that up with another strike in the 2-0 win over Hamburg last weekend.

He made his presence felt again in the first leg of Dortmund's Europa League last 32 clash with Serie A side Atalanta on Thursday (15 February), scoring twice in the final 25 minutes of the contest to rescue a victory for Peter Stöger's side.

"I am feeling very good at the moment," Batshuayi told ESPN after that win. "It was an important win for the team. We are trying to win every match and to continue our good run."

Dortmund chief-executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has already revealed Chelsea turned down their attempts to include a purchase option as part of their loan deal for the former Marseille striker. The club may still choose to launch a fresh offer when his current deal expires at the end of the season, although Watzke admits if Batshuayi keeps up his current form, agreeing a deal could prove difficult.

But when asked by ESPN for this thoughts on his future, he replied: "I am not thinking about that at all. For me, it is important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match. I'll deal with the situation as it comes.

Batshuayi scored 21 goals in 55 games for Chelsea following his arrival from Marseille in the summer of 2016 but never truly established himself as a regular under Antonio Conte, starting just 19 of those matches.