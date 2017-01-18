Microsoft on Tuesday, 17 January confirmed that it acquired Sweden-based firm Simplygon, which develops automatic 3D data-optimised solutions. The company is yet to reveal the amount of acquisition deal.

With this purchase, the Redmond based tech major hopes to accelerate its 3D for everyone vision, which was introduced with the Windows 10 Creators Update with the ability to allow users to capture, create and share in 3D in October last year.

Simplygon was developed by Donya Labs AB, a privately held company in Sweden. Donya was founded with an aim to be the premier developer of automatic 3D data-optimisation solutions. Simplygon has capitalised in 3D game optimisation and helps creators and users of 3D data. The leadership team at Simplygon is led by chief executive officer Matt Connors, founder & CTO Ulrik Lindahl, and co-founder Koshi Hamedi.

The announcement was made by Kudo Tsunoda, corporate vice president of Next Gen Experiences, Windows and Devices Group, who said Simplygon's technology will strengthen Microsoft's 3D creation. "It builds on and extends our aspirations to empower a new wave of creativity with the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D and our online creator community at Remix3D.com," said Tsunoda posting on Microsoft blog.

"Throughout our journey, we've been laser focused on helping developers push the boundaries of 3D," said Simplygon.

"From our early days delivering advanced level-of-detail solutions, to the adoption of Simplygon SDK by most leading AAA game development studios, and our more recent expansion into enterprise AR/VR, Simplygon has made automatic 3D data-optimization increasingly more accessible to developers. Our next challenge is 3D For Everyone, the ultimate accessibility!" the company added.