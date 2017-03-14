Microsoft is expected to begin the sign-off process for Windows 10 Creators Update sometime this week, with the final software coming out next month.

This process means Microsoft would compile Release to Manufacturing (RTM) candidates for Windows 10 Creators Update followed by a selection of Release candidate for Windows Insiders to test before rolling out the final version of the software.

Windows Central, speaking to sources familiar with the matter reports Insiders would receive release candidates for Creators Update next week. If the build is fine without any bugs, and meets the company's quality standards, then this would be same build that would eventually make its way to users.

The rollout might start as early as 11 April, and then expand to other devices before May, the report suggests. This mirrors a similar strategy the company followed during the Anniversary Update. The rollout would start with PCs and Microsoft might not release the update for Xbox or Windows 10 Mobile on the same day. The Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update would be available a few weeks after it is released to PCs.

Once the release build is finalised, Microsoft will squeeze out bugs until the public launch. The company would issue a number of Zero Day patches for the build. These patches, as a major cumulative update, would be available through Windows Update and released only after the Creators Update. Windows Insiders would receive the final build through the Insider rings and also the Zero Day patches.