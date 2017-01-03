Microsoft will reportedly release Windows 10 Creators Update, codenamed Redstone 2, in April.

The company first seeded details about the Creators Update in October 2015 and said it would be available as a free update in early 2017 to more than 400 million devices running Windows 10.

MSPowerUser has now shared some exclusive details about the availability of the Creators Update. According to the disclosure, the final build version for the Creators Update is 1704, despite earlier speculation that it would be 1703.

This is not the first time Microsoft has changed the version number in Insider Preview builds. Even in the Anniversary Update for Xbox last year, the company changed the number from 1607 to 1608.

The version number for the update, 1704, indicates the time frame for its release month and year. For instance, 17 in 1704 is the release year, which is 2017 and 04 indicates the month of release, which is April.

Very much like what the company did with the Anniversary Update, the Creators Update will be released gradually, but users would be able to manually upgrade to the Creators Update if they want.

Microsoft is finalising details of the update, which is expected to be "feature locked by mid/late January". However, it does not mean the update would be ready by then, as Microsoft would be busy polishing new features and resolving bug issues before the update is released to the public.

While Redstone 2 is yet to become available, the company is said to have already started working on the next update dubbed Redstone 3, which is expected to bring a range of new features, including improved design language for the operating system. Redstone 3 could be rolled out before the end of 2017.