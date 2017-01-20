Consumers with Windows subscription via the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) programme can now upgrade their devices running Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10 without any additional cost, Microsoft has announced.

Those who have subscribed to Windows 10 Enterprise E3 and E5 and Secure Productive Enterprise E3 and E5 can update their systems to Windows 10, without purchasing separate licences.

This is a significant benefit for Windows cloud subscription in CSP customers who do not have a Windows 10 device or who missed out on the free upgrade window.

To take advantage of this benefit, subscribers need to log in to the Office 365 admin centre with Azure Active Directory admin credentials and check the option to upgrade the system, share download link with others at your workplace and create an installation media.

The new upgrade benefits have already started rolling out. Tenant admins with Windows subscription in the CSP should see Windows 10 upgrade options as well as links in the Office 365 Admin centre by 21 January.

Nic Fillingham, Small Business Product Manager at Windows Marketing made the announcement of the latest upgrade benefits on 19 January in the official Windows Blog. Microsoft is of the view that this new approach would help businesses.

Fillingham noted, "We hope these new Windows 10 upgrade benefits will better enable businesses of any size – including those with PCs and devices still on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 – to work with a trusted partner to upgrade to enterprise-grade security and management with flexible, small business pricing from just $7 per user, per month."