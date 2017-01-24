Middlesbrough have taken Uruguayan starlet Maximiliano Villa on a 10-day trial, according to IBTimes UK sources.

The right-back came up through the ranks of his native club, Club Nacional. The 19-year-old is looking to impress during his brief spell in England, hoping that it can help him seal a transfer in January.

Boro are looking to strengthen their Under-23 squad and are planning to make quality additions. They have already added Finnish winger Mikael Soisalo and Argentine defender Pedro Silva Torrejon and are considering the option of making an approach for Villa before the end of the mid-season transfer window.

Nacional's former manager Gustavo Munua invited Villa to train with the first team in order to improve his game. However, he is yet to make a debut for the Uruguayan side's first team.

Villa, who holds an Italian passport, is one of the emerging prospects in Uruguay. He is physical and his pace while taking the ball front, coupled with goal scoring abilities has seen him become one of the best upcoming right-backs in the South American nation.

The teenager is a versatile player and can also feature in the midfield, preferably in the defensive midfield role. Villa's preferred position is the back four, despite his ability to play in the centre of the pitch.

The Uruguayan starlet came up through the ranks of the same academy that developed quality players over the years. The list includes Barcelona star Luis Suarez, former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates, PSV Eindhoven forward Gaston Pereiro and Atletico Madrid's January addition Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Villa was in attendance at the Riverside Stadium during Middlesbrough's latest defeat at the hands of West Ham United on 21 January.