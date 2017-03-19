Live 12.00 GMT - Middlesbrough vs Manchester United Caretaker boss Steve Agnew takes charge of Middlesbrough for the first time following Thursday's dismissal of Aitor Karanka

Relegation battlers 'Boro, 19th before kick-off and five points adrift of safety, have won none of their last 10 top-flight matches, failing to score in seven

An irate Mourinho stated that he believes his side will 'probably lose' lunchtime clash at the Riverside Stadium due to fatigue caused by relentless fixture list

'We have lots of enemies', the Portuguese declared after Thursday night's unconvincing win over FC Rostov

Seventh-place United, who show seven changes from midweek, are unbeaten in their last 17 league matches

Now 11:58 United, unbeaten in their last 17 league games, go into today's contest seventhfollowing Everton's rout of 10-man Hull at Goodison Park yesterday. They can leapfrog both the Toffees and Arsenal into fifth with a win at the Riverside, although an inferior goal difference means that a point would see them remain where they are.

7 min 11:51 A downcast Mourinho confirms to BT Sport that, while Rojo and Mkhitaryan are on the bench, it will be very difficult for either of them to play today. The self-proclaimed 'Special One' also insists that his players are not only suffering from physical fatigue. Jose Mourinho: "Iâ€™m positive. When somebody doesnâ€™t play, itâ€™s an opportunity for someone else. I trust my boys." #MIDMUN pic.twitter.com/PU0Kx3QtBH — Premier League (@premierleague) March 19, 2017

10 min 11:48 For those of you who may have missed Mourinho's post-Rostov rant, in which he declared that his team would 'probably lose' today, here is another reminder... Jose has gone full siege-mentality at Manchester United. Fascinating interview... https://t.co/ztUeKM1Xbh — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 16, 2017

12 min 11:46 While no exact time frame has been put on Agnew's caretaker tenure, Gibson sounds hopeful that the 51-year-old - who has already enlisted the help of experienced former Harry Redknapp assistant Joe Jordan - will remain at the club for many years to come. A positive result today against a weary United team would be a fantastic way to kick off what is essentially an 11-game job interview. No pressure, Steve.

17 min 11:40 Speaking to The Times this week, 'Boro's Steve Gibson, widely considered among the most patient and forgiving chairmen in English football, insisted that Karanka had not been sacked but rather sacrificed himself. I've had a lot of discussions with Aitor since the weekend. We agreed that a different approach is required Aitor is tired, he has worked so hard for our football club over the last three and half years and the tension surrounding the end of last season would have taken its toll on anyone. Then we had a very busy summer. He was working his socks off trying to bring players in and he hasn't really had a break since the minute he walked through the door. What we concluded - he and I - was that he perhaps wasn't the guy at this point in time to deliver that change. I know people are cynical when you say that a decision was mutual, but he wasn't sacked. He sacrificed himself. He's in a good frame of mind. I think he's relieved. He has been enormous for our club. He has progressed us and he will have learned an enormous amount from this experience.

20 min 11:38 Only one of the Premier League's bottom five won yesterday, so Middlesbrough - who, including today, boast a couple of games in hand over the two teams directly above them - remain 19th and five points adrift of safety before kick-off. Karanka's departure after three-and-a-half years at the helm and promotion from the Championship came amid a desperate run of 10 league matches without a win that stretches back to before Christmas. 'Boro are also the top-flight's lowest scorers with a pitiful 19 goals to their name so far this term. Even hapless and rock-bottom Sunderland have managed to net five more than that. "I'd like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with," Karanka said after his exit. "I'd also like to thank the fans for their support. This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough Football Club the very best for the future."

29 min 11:28 Mourinho swaps seven from Thursday night as David De Gea, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all come in. Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata are the only players to retain their starting berths. Sergio Romero, Rojo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan drop to the bench. Still no Rooney for United, although Martial does feature as a substitute. Blind is out.

35 min 11:22 Agnew makes four changes to the last team last fielded by Karanka, with Brad Guzan making way for former United goalkeeper Victor Valdes. Gaston Ramirez, Stewart Downing and Alvaro Negredo also come in, with Adama Traore and Cristhian Stuani named as substitutes. Bernardo keeps his place in the back four, while Gestede is deemed fit enough for the bench. He takes a seat alongside the returning Guedioura. As expected, the hosts are without Friend, Chambers, Ayala and Bamford.

56 min 11:01 Confusion over Rooney's status for today's trip to Teeside was caused by Gareth Southgate, who, after omitting his captain from the England squad for an upcoming international double-header against Germany and Lithuania due to a combination of injury issues and a lack of regular first-team football, stated that the player had a chance of featuring. However, Mourinho's pre-Rostov assessment of his condition did not sound overwhelmingly positive... "Rooney is injured," he said. "He had some kick in his knee area, so he can't even come out to the pitch. He stays inside the medical department." Rooney is believed to have sustained that blow during an accidental training ground collision with Phil Jones.

1 hr 10:50 For United, Paul Pogba is sidelined as the result of a hamstring problem that saw him limp out of Thursday night's unconvincing Europa League last-16 second-leg victory against FC Rostov. Daley Blind is doubtful after being substituted in the same game following a blow to the head. Those injuries, along with Marcos Rojo's late-game struggles that required a banana to fix, caused Mourinho to further lament the fatigue caused by a truly hectic fixture list. Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and even Bastian Schweinsteiger could all return this afternoon, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are both serving domestic suspensions. Meanwhile, young striker James Wilson continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered during a loan spell at Derby County in October.

1 hr 10:44 January signing Adlene Guedioura is available once again for 'Boro after being cup-tied for last weekend's predictable 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City, while powerful striker Rudy Gestede and Colombian centre-back Bernardo Espinosa could make their respective returns from injury. However, defensive trio George Friend (calf), Calum Chambers (foot) and Daniel Ayala (hamstring) remain out. Patrick Bamford has not trained all week due to illness and it would be a surprise to see him involved today.

1 hr 10:38 Before we delve further into Middlesbrough's plight and examine Mourinho's latest transparent attempts to install a siege mentality at Old Trafford, let's quickly run through the latest injury lines before the official teamsheet arrives in around 20 minutes or so...