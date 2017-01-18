No-nonsense referee Mike Dean has been ordered to take a weekend away from the Premier League and been demoted to The Championship after a succession of calamitous errors in England's top flight.

The 48-year-old, who has refereed at the top level for more than a decade, has been the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons too many times this season – and has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks.

We had a look at some of those high-profile mistakes in more detail.

Most notable – Sending off West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli.

Dean was blasted by Sky Sports pundits and even ex-referees after showing a straight red to winger Sofiane Feghouli in Manchester United's 2-0 win at the London Stadium. Both Feghouli and Jones appeared to make a genuine attempt to play the ball and the decision to award a red card was later overturned.

Sky Sports pundit Niall Quinn said: "He got it disgracefully wrong in my opinion, it's a heavy touch [from Feghouli], Jones comes running out; [Feghouli] reaches in to try and lift the ball, he doesn't go studs-high to do Jones."

Dean then went on to make a series of controversial calls later on in that game, including the decision to allow Zlatan Ibrahimović's goal to stand even though replays showed he was clearly offside, which was picked up on by former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville.

"His head was a mess after that Mike Dean I have to say, some of the decisions that he gave. Winston Reid should have been booked at the end for the deliberate handball," Neville said.

Failure to dismiss Ross Barkley in the Merseyside derby

Dean has shown more red cards (4) than any of his colleagues this season, so his decision not to give Ross Barkley his marching orders for a nasty looking challenge on England team-mate Jordan Henderson in Everton's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool was always going to be in the spotlight.

Five of Mike Dean's last six red cards have now been rescinded

This does not make pretty reading for the 48-year-old. Dean, like Mark Clattenburg, is held in high-regard for the fact he isn't afraid to make difficult and unpopular decisions, but, as we've seen this can also lead to high-profile mistakes.

Dean will now take charge of the Yorkshire derby between Barnsley and Leeds United in The Championship this Saturday. Will he be missed?