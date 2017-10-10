Growing up in communist Russia, young Mila Kunis was not familiar with the traditions involved during Christmas. Now, the actress celebrates the festive season with her husband Ashton Kutcher and their two children, but the family has chosen to make its own traditions.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained that they have decided to stop giving their daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 2, gifts on Christmas so that they do not get focused on the commercial aspect of the holiday.

"So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids," she revealed. "We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year, when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff."

Kunis said she and Kutcher, 39, have now asked their parents to choose only one gift for the kids or make charitable donations instead. "That's our new tradition," she added.

Christmas, as a whole, is a fairly new celebration for the 34-year-old, who spent the first seven years of her life in Ukraine. "I come from communist Russia, where you're not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are 'be quiet'," the Black Swan star shared.

"Coming to America is when you realise Christmas has a magical quality to it. In Russia, back in the day, it was a very religious holiday, so you don't celebrate Christmas if you're not Christian and if you're not at Mass. So, I being Jewish, was like, 'Christmas is not for you.'"

After settling in the US, however, Kunis discovered the inclusive spirit of the festival and immediately took to the traditions. "We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter. It's all family time."

Despite their busy schedules, the celebrity couple are endeavouring to give their children a wholesome upbringing, complete with zoo and library visits.

"We have a public library card everywhere we go. When it is really hot outside, we go to the library and read books," she said, explaining that she and Kutcher want to raise open-minded children.

"Yeah, we're not gonna raise a**holes! There's enough a**holes in this world!" she joked. "We don't need to contribute. But, you know, there's some nice people."

Kunis is currently promoting the sequel to Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, which premieres in the US and UK on 1 November.

