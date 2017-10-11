Mum-of-two Mila Kunis graced the November cover of Marie Claire magazine and opened up about her ideal day with husband Ashton Kutcher and her children.

Kunis looked stunning in a metallic dress as she posed by keeping her legs up and wore black cowgirl boots for the cover photo. For the next image, the Bad Moms Christmas star is pictured wearing a large red dress and black boots as well as a black hat and choker.

In another image, she made the most of a white and black cocktail dress with her hair down. The lifestyle magazine posted Kunis' cover photo on their official Instagram page and captioned it saying, "November cover star Mila Kunis tells it like it (actually) is. To tide you over until the raw and endearing #BadMomsXmas comes out on November 1."

It continued, "Click the link in our bio for highlights from her refreshingly candid conversation with @lookihere about everything from work to family to bourbon to Trump."

Kunis, who shares Wyatt and Dimitri with husband Ashton Kutcher, also opened up about her ideal day. She told the outlet, "The My ideal day consists of waking up around 7 a.m. because that for me is sleeping in, doing a giant kid pile in my bed with my husband."

The 34-year-old actress further revealed that she is keen on "putting on some cartoons, getting an extra 30 minutes of sleep, rolling out of bed, doing breakfast while staying in our pyjamas and then maybe going to the zoo or the aquarium or park."

All of this "sans paparazzi, That would be my ideal day!" Kunis cheerily added. The Hollywood actress was also very candid about her shortcomings and admitted to often making a situation worse. "I overthink. I'm super-dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It's a problem."

Talking about motherhood and how it has changed her, the wife of Ashton Kutcher explained, "What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I'm ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I'm happy," she told Marie Claire.

She also said, "We could get struck by lightning any second. So why worry? There's something so empowering about being, 'Whatever's going to happen is going to happen.' Over the past four or five years, I've realized how much I enjoy that feeling."