A 3.4 magnitude earthquake is reported to have been detected in the northwestern part of North Korea at 5.29pm local time (8.29am GMT) on Saturday, 23 September.

According to China Earthquake Administration (CENC), the tremor was "caused by suspected explosion in North Hamgyong Province" and that the depth of its epicenter was 0kms.

It added that the quake was likely caused by an artificial explosion as it happened in the same location where Pyongyang had conducted its sixth nuclear test, NK News reported.

However, the event is yet to be confirmed by the US, which has its own earthquake monitoring service in the region.

Previous quakes from North Korea have indicated nuclear tests by the reclusive regime. The most recent incident happened on 3 September when Pyongyang tested its sixth nuclear test, suspected to be a hydrogen bomb.

If Saturday's tremor is indeed confirmed to be a result of a nuclear test, the low magnitude of the quake would suggest a much smaller yield of the test compared to the hydrogen bomb test.

However, South Korea said it was analysing the nature of the quake to not rule out the possibility of a natural earthquake, according to Reuters.

Hamgyong Province is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear site, where the most recent satellite images from 8 September revealed new activity, days after the hydrogen bomb test, according to US think tank, 38North.

The possible test comes a week after the heated exchange of rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, with both trading insults and threats.