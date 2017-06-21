Rumous mills have been abuzz with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding rumours since forever, and looks like pop star's father Billy Ray Cyrus just added to the chatter with his latest revelations.

Speaking on The Morning Show, the 55-year-old country singer fuelled marriage talks again as he gushed about his prospect son-in-law. Not just Liam, Miley's father seemed to be all praises for the Australian actor's family as well.

"He's a good man," Billy Ray gushed about the Hunger Games actor on the Channel Seven show. "His family are great people. We love Liam. He's just a great guy," the singer-performer told hosts Larry Edmur and Kylie Gillies.

While the Malibu hitmaker's father sang praises about the actor and his family, he even revealed spending time with Miley's rumoured fiancé in the US.

"He drove my truck to Atlanta, he drove my truck through cornfields, swamps - he had the best time," the Achy Breaky Heart singer recalled.

He added, "I said, 'Man, just keep having fun. As long as you have fun and be safe, travel safe, have a good time."'

Miley and Liam's romance first came into limelight in 2009 – after the couple starred together in the film The Last Song. Following some ups and downs and a much publicized split in 2013, the pair, however, rekindled their relationship in 2015.

Since then, speculations have been rife about their nuptials with the songstress being spotted wearing her old engagement ring on several occasions. Most recently, the wedding chatter peaked when Billy Ray shared a cryptic photo of his daughter, which now seems to be from her hit song Malibu, in a bohemian-style white dress.

"Omg is that a wedding dress?" an excited fan had commented.

But, Miley's father was quick to shoot down the rumours with a different photo caption. "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing. Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy (sic)," he wrote.