Billy Ray Cyrus has told people not to "jump the gun" following speculation that daughter Miley Cyrus had tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 55, sent the internet into meltdown after uploading a screenshot of a digital camera, capturing an image of Miley, 24, beaming as she wore a floaty white, bohemian-style dress.

He had captioned the picture: "I'm so happy… you are happy @mileycyrus."

"Omg is that a wedding dress?" said one fan.

"Wedding??" enquired another excited follower while others sent messages of congratulations.

Setting the record straight (sort of), he reposted the image with a different caption.

It read: "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing. Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy (sic)."

The reports came after months of speculation that the Hollywood couple planned a beach wedding in 27-year-old Liam's native Australia in the summer.

More recently it was reported that Miley had shunned a celebrity-filled wedding, opting instead for a Hindu ceremony in the Himalayan mountains.

An insider recently told Life & Style: "Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions.

"She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life," the source continued.

Last year, Billy Ray told E! News that the "main thing" is that Miley and Liam are "so happy".

"Miley and I, we always had this slogan – 'If you ain't happy, it ain't working,'" he said. "Just seeing these – I still call 'em kids – these two kids happy, that's all that matters."

Miley and Liam have not commented on the rumours.

The couple originally got engaged in 2012 and broke up a year later. In 2015, it was revealed that they had rekindled their romance and got re-engaged.

Billy Ray also vowed to play a part in any nuptials.

Billy Ray – who will next be seen starring in TV series Still The King – explained to the publication: "If any of my kids decide that they're gonna have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I'll be there, you know what I mean? They want me to be the butler – that's fine. Whatever they choose. I might make a good preacher."