Miley Cyrus won millions of hearts as Hannah Montana in Disney Network's musical comedy TV series. And even though the 24-year-old has since evolved into a famous pop star, she has always been vocal about the pressures that she faced during her Disney days.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the songstress said that while she enjoyed living the Disney life, the expectations put on her at the time were too high for a 13-year-old girl. "I liked being in the Disney universe 'cause I didn't know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do. I think now that I'm older, I realise that's a lot to put on a kid."

Cyrus revealed that child actors have to undergo plenty of scrutiny during their career, including balancing their acting with education, and are also under constant pressure to maintain their reel life.

"It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It's a little Toddlers and Tiaras," she added.

Cyrus also spoke about the challenges that she faced while struggling to establish her identity as a singer who wanted to break out of her Hannah Montana persona. Her raunchy MTV VMA 2015 performance or her Bangerz days are a few examples of how she tried to create a different image.

But the Wrecking Ball singer did eventually manage to create a new identity for herself and has since delivered major hits, including her recent songs Malibu and Younger Now.

Speaking about her days as singer Hannah Montana, the songstress said, "I definitely look back on it as a good time. I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both – I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself."

But the singer admitted that she still loves her Disney character. "I loved being that character. And honestly, music is everything and all people wanna have is great music and, for that audience, for what that was, that was great music for kids to listen to.

"There's a song called 'Life's What You Make It, So Let's Make It Rock'. Never forget that – wise words. That's a good thing to tell kids," she added.