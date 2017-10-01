Miley Cyrus has opened up about her past drug use. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has revealed an incident that left her scared when she was on high.

Speaking to Apple Music's Beats 1, the former Disney star, who was 21 years old then, said she was terrified as she was on drugs and riding a giant hot dog over her audience during a gig, which was part of the Bangerz tour.

During the interview, the songstress likened her showbiz life to that of Truman Burbank, from The Truman Show.

"I was thinking about the Truman show, thinking about how my life was like the Truman show," Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend said while promoting her new album, Younger Now.

"I'm gonna ride a giant hot dog over 20,000 people."

Talking about her drug use, Cyrus added: "It was very scary actually, being very high and high on the hot dog, it was terrifying."

When the host of the show replied: "Drugs played a big part of your life at that time," the singer replied: "Yes, I'm six months sober this week which is not very fun but..."

This is not the first time Cyrus has talked about her drug use. In May, she revealed that she quit smoking weed "for a second".

"This is crazy, but I haven't smoked weed in three weeks," she told Billboard.

"I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned,' she said of the decision, adding she isn't drinking either, 'I'm completely clean right now!"