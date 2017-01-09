The first season of Stranger Things lefts fans with a lot of unanswered questions, making them desperate for more episodes and take to the internet to share their fan theories about the Netflix sci-fi series. However, it seems fair to say that the most burning query on every fan's lips was, quite understandably: "Would Barb ever return in series two?"

Hopes that her comeback might be on the cards were at an all-time high after the Golden Globes 2017 on Sunday 8 January too, when Jimmy Fallon's La La Land-inspired opening number saw Shannon Purser step back into her role as the red-haired, bespectacled fan favourite.... and co-stars Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown claimed that Barb was still alive.

But it turns out, fans should take the segment with a pinch of salt as unfortunately for Barb lovers, Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, has now confirmed that the character is in fact... still dead. Talking to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, the 12-year-old assuredly stated: "No, she's not alive!"

Barb barely appeared in two episodes of Stranger Things when it started streaming on Netflix in July 2016, however, she quickly became beloved by viewers due to her practicality and kind, caring attitude towards best friend Nancy. Sadly, she was captured, and later killed, by the monstrous Demigorgon in the Upside Down shortly after her introduction... and fans were annoyed that none of the other characters on the show seemed to care that she'd even been missing.

Back in October whilst appearing on The Tonight Show, actor David Harbour, who brings Chief Jim Hopper to life, addressed Barb's storyline and the playful backlash, teasing: ""The internet rage over Barb, like who knew? Shannon is amazing," he said. "And the internet rage at Chief Hopper over not caring about Barb, I'm sorry. I have a little boy I have to save! There will be justice for Barb."

