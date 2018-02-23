A 49-year-old Millwall fan is accused of killing a Nottingham Forest supporter in what is allegedly the first football violence related death for six years.

South Londoner Andy Lewis has been charged with the manslaughter Paul O'Donnell, 56, close to Forest's City Ground on the opening day of the season.

The two men's combined age is 105.

Police say Lewis punched O'Donnell, who was a father, in a car park outside the ground. O'Donnell died two weeks later after being found in a critical condition at his home.

Forest fans paid tribute to O'Donnell – known as "Ducksy" to his friends – with a round of applause during the 56th minute of their game against Wolves.

O'Donnell's partner Kimberley Dempsey said after his death: "He was a massive Forest fan, going from the age of 14 or 15.

"He followed them all over the country and all over the world. We made sure to go to the first and last games of every season together."

Lewis attended a pre-trial hearing at this week, The Sun reports. He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 March.

Millwall's visit to the City Ground was the opening fixture of the Championship season. It was moved to the evening of Friday 4 August in order to avoid a clash with cricket at Trent Bridge on the Saturday.

Deaths connected to football matches in the UK are incredibly rare. The last recorded fatality occurred when Wales fan Michael Dye was punched outside Wembley when England met Wales for a Euro qualifier in 2011.

Lewis, of Bromley, has been granted bail.