Star of the hit TV series Glee, Mark Salling, has admitted charges of possession of child pornography.

The star who played Noah Puckerman pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography after Los Angeles police found 50,000 "sexually charged" images on his computer.

While initially facing a 20-year jail term, TMZ reported that prosecutors were seeking a sentence of between four and seven years.

The website said he would compensate the children in the photos by $50,000 (£37,000) each.

LAPD commander Andrea Grossman said: "It doesn't matter who you are or what you do, if you hurt a child you will be held accountable.

"These images are more than photographs, they are child abuse."

He will also have to enter an offender treatment program as part of the plea deal.

Salling was arrested at his home in Sunland, California in December 2015 where police found images on his computer depicting children as young as 10 in sexual situations.

He had a previous brush with the law, having settled a case for a reported $2.7m (£2.04m) after he had been sued by a previous girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela for sexual battery.

She claimed Salling made her have unprotected sex with him and that he pushed her to the ground when confronted with it.