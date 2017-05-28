The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said the Swedish striker could play for two more years at the highest level despite suffering a serious knee injury in April.

Mino Raiola said several clubs had made enquiries about signing Ibrahimovic, who is coming to the end of a one-year contract at Old Trafford.

United have the option of extending the 35-year-old's contract by an additional year, but Raiola refused to confirm if his client would stay in Manchester next season.

Ibrahimovic was United's top scorer in the 2016/17 season with 28 goals, but he is not expected to return to action for many more months.

"Many clubs have asked for Zlatan," Raiola was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He can play two more years and will stay in Europe, 100 per cent."

Ibrahimovic watched from the sidelines as United beat Ajax in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm on 24 May, with the trophy representing the first European honour he has won in his career.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho said after the match that the Swede played a key role for his team, despite not playing in the final.

"I think it's so unfair what happened to him," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the Independent. "Sometimes football is unfair, sometimes life is unfair, I think it's so unfair.

"This night would be an amazing night if he was on the pitch, in his hometown, in the stadium where his statue will be, his first club when he left Sweden, his actual club in Manchester United, a season where he made an amazing impact, I'm really, really, really sorry Zlatan has not played this final.

"But he played. He played outside with crutches with the other guys, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, they were playing behind the bench shouting, they were doing everything," the Portuguese added.