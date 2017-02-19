Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq says nobody wants Pakistan or its players to be associated with fixing again.

During the ongoing second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Misbah's United teammates Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over anti-corruption allegations.

This was followed by the provisional suspension of Nasir Jamshed who was later arrested on the same day by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the same investigation into corruption in the PSL.

Misbah – who was part of the Pakistan side in 2010 involved with the spot fixing scandal – is disappointed that all the hard work that went in to repair the nation's reputation has gone to waste.

"Nobody wants Pakistan and Pakistani players to be associated with fixing again," the 42-year-old told ESPNcricinfo. "After six years of hard work such things happening again is a matter of great concern and disappointment. I am really disappointed."

"But, I think whenever such things happen you have got to be very strong to face them. Forget about the individuals who are responsible and try to make sure that things are not happening again; move forward, try to perform better, try to be disciplined and improve the reputation around the world."

Latif and Khan were not the only losses for the reigning PSL champions as they also lost Andre Russell before the season due to his yearlong ban for a doping violation.

However, they have retained their remaining players and Misbah believes the many veterans in the squad are an asset to the team – something that director of cricket Wasim Akram agrees with.

"Philosophy is just to have players who have better understanding about the game," Misbah added. "Players who are fit for the game, know their roles, handle pressure very well, and if there are younger players around, then they have good chance in making in our squad as well.

"It's not deliberate, but this is actually helping us because we have players from around the world who are mature and experienced in this format. This is actually an advantage for us in many ways as we have players who are mentally strong."