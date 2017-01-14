A Hungarian beauty queen has claimed that Donald Trump invited her to his hotel room after the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in 2013.

Trump was a judge at the Miss Universe pageant that was held on November 9, 2013, in the Russian capital.

Kata Sarka has alleged that the then married billionaire was flanked by bodyguards when he approached at an after-party. Recounting the incident she told Hungarian-language program Kasza Taxi: "He grabbed my hand like this. He was standing in the middle of a group of bodyguards, he grabbed my hand, he pulled me towards himself, and he asked,'Who are you?'

"He asked in English. Then, I was so surprised, I'll tell you who it was in a moment, I was so surprised that I couldn't say anything except 'Hungary.'"

"And then he said 'and why are you here?' And he gave me his business card with his private number and told me in which hotel and which room he is staying in. And his name is Donald Trump. By the way, I still have the business card," she added.

The 30-year-old model told Hungarian Tabloid Blikk, that she rejected his advances adding 'he's not my type.'

Trump had been married to Melania Trump for eight years at the time of the alleged encounter, which reportedly occurred at the same time that he was staying at the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel. In a bombshell dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent it was alleged that the property mogul engaged in lewd sexual behavior with prostitutes in the presidential suite of the hotel, which was recorded by the Kremlin's intelligence agencies and held as 'kompromat', or damaging information.

The uncorroborated intelligence report was leaked by Buzzfeed News on Tuesday (10 January) . Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the claims.

Both Trump and the Russian government have denied the claims that the Kremlin held "compromising information" on the Republican dismissing the allegations as "complete nonsence.".

The president-elect has previously faced accusations from former beauty queens who have made allegations of his inappropriate behaviour Mail Online reports.

Miss Arizona Tasha Dixon, who competed in the Miss USA pageant in 2001, claims that Trump, who owned the pageant, first introduced himself to the contestants by coming backstage unannounced while they were changing their clothes.

"Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half naked changing into our bikinis," Dixon said in an interview with CBS Los Angeles. "He just came strolling right in. There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked."

In a similar incident in at the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant four women who competed that year told Buzzfeed that as Trump walked in on them changing he remarked: "Don't worry, ladies, I've seen it all before."

In April 2015, radio host Howard Stern in April 2005 he unwittingly confirmed the allegations, stating that, since he owned the Miss USA pageant, he had license to 'inspect' the women in the changing rooms.

"I'll tell you the funniest is that I'll go backstage before a show and everyone's getting dressed,' Trump said about the pageant in audio obtained by CNN. "No men are anywhere, and I'm allowed to go in, because I'm the owner of the pageant and therefore I'm inspecting it.... "Is everyone OK"? You know, they're standing there with no clothes.'

" 'Is everybody OK?' 'And you see these incredible looking women, and so I sort of get away with things like that."

Trump has also been accused by at least 10 women of making unwanted sexual advances that included touching and groping them.