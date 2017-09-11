Miss Texas has criticised Donald Trump for his response to the violence in Charlottesville last month. Her comments came during a Q&A session at the pageant on Sunday (10 September).

Margana Wood used her moment in the spotlight to address the way the president reacted after riots broke out between neo-Nazis and anti-fascism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The 22-year-old was asked by Jess Cagle, the editor of People magazine, if Trump's controversial comment that there were "fine people on both sides" of the dispute was correct.

Wood did not hold back as she angrily declared that James Fields committed a "terrorist attack" when he ploughed his car into pedestrians and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

"I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack," Wood said. "And I think that President Donald Trump should've made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."

Her response was met with rapturous applause and praised on social media.

"Well played Miss Texas Speak loudly and often," one supporter tweeted.

Another woman wrote: "Miss Texas gets it. Bravo, beautiful. This took a whole lot of guts. I'm so proud of her."

Last month, President Trump came under fire for his refusal to denounce the far-right after a white supremacist rally turned deadly.

Both Republicans and Democrats criticised him for not "calling evil by its name."

"My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home," Orrin Grant Hatch, the Republican senator for Utah, said.

Cory Gardner, Republican senator of Colorado, wrote on Twitter: "Mr President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called Trump out in a tweet: "You are embarrassing our country and the millions of Americans who fought and died to defeat Nazism."