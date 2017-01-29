Come Sunday evening (29 January), all eyes will be on returning host Steve Harvey to ensure whether he would correctly announce the name of the Miss Universe beauty pageant winner this time around. The 65th annual beauty contest will be aired live on from the Mall of Asian Arena in the Philippines at 7pm EST on Fox.

Where and when to watch Miss Universe 2016?

The event will be aired live in the UK at midnight (30 January) in the UK. Tune into the official website of the Miss Universe Organisation to live stream the event as 86 talented women from across the world battle it out for the coveted crown. Before this year's beauty queen is announced at 10pm EST (3am GMT), catch the red carpet event live between 6 and 7pm EST.

Viewers in the UK can follow live updates and videos from the show on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of the Miss Universe competition. Alternatively, use #MissUniverse to catch what's exciting and join the conversation @MissUniverse on Twitter.

For more updates, follow the pageant's official YouTube link.

Who is hosting the annual beauty pageant?

It is time to forgive Harvey for last year's gaffe when he wrongly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner instead of Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach. As the 60-year-old American TV personality returns to host the three-hour long event, he will be joined by comedian Ashley Graham for backstage news.

Who are the judges for the 65th annual gala?

Three former Miss Universe winners will be on the judges panel this year: Sushmita Sen (India's first ever Miss Universe); Dayanara Torres, ex-Miss Universe from Puerto Rico; and Leila Lopes, first Miss Universe from Angola. Joining these ladies will be Mickey Boardman, Francine LeFrak and Cynthia Bailey to keep score and decide on this year's winners.

Performances to look out for

R&B sensation Boyz II Men and Grammy nominee Flo Rida will be taking to the stage to entertain audience as the Miss Universe 2016 competition unfolds.

Who is competing from UK and USA?

Jaime-lee Faulkner, 27, from South Yorkshire is set to represent Great Britain in the beauty pageant this year. Faulkner works for a local charity and her charming personality sets hopes high for bringing the crown home.

Deshauna Barber is representing the US this year, who is also the first woman actively serving in the US Army Reserves. However, Miss Philippines remains a top favourite especially with the event being held in her home country.