As 2017 winds to a close, former president Barack Obama shared a heartfelt thread of good news stories from the tumultuous to "remind us what's best about America" and Twitter couldn't handle it. In an uplifting tweet thread on Friday (29 December), the 44th US President tweeted three positive stories from the year gone by and urged people to "keep changing the world in 2018."

"As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what's ahead," Obama wrote. "For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America."

One of the stories detailed how Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston, Texas, "turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims."

The second focused on NFL player Chris Long, defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, who donated his paychecks to charitable causes this year including funding scholarships for disadvantaged students.

The third story discussed the work of 10-year-old Jahkil Jackson who is "on a mission to help homeless people in Chicago".

"All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up," Obama concluded. "Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018."

The former president's "beautifully positive" tweet thread has gone viral with Twitter praising and thanking him for the beautiful thread.

Many also pointed out the stark contrast between Obama's tweets and those of current President Donald Trump. Known for his controversial use of Twitter, Trump took aim at Democrats, former opponent "crooked Hillary" Clinton, Vanity Fair, Amazon and the US Postal Service this weeks.

Just hours before Obama's post, he compared his own approval ratings to that of Obama's.

Some people also pleaded for Obama to return to the White House using the hashtag #ComeBackBarack.

"Intelligent, classy, uplifting and selfless! You will always be my president," one Twitter user wrote.

"Every time I read your tweets/listen to you speak, you renew my faith in humanity. We're a nation traumatized, & tbh, you are the calming, level-headed voice we so desperately need," another said.