The missile launched by North Korea on Sunday has a range of more than 2,000km (1,243 miles) , Yonhap news reported on Tuesday, (14 February) citing South Korea's intelligence service.

Pyongyang fired an Intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that reached an altitude of 550km and flew about 500km. The National Intelligence Service said that it was launched at a high angle of 89 degrees from a tracked mobile launcher.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Monday strongly denounced the North's missile test and reiterated its staunch commitment to protect the homeland and its allies in Japan and South Korea.

A spokesperson for Pentagon, Navy Captain Jeff Davis told reporters that North Korea's unlawful weapons programmes present a grave danger to national security.

"We are capable of defending against a North Korean ballistic missile attack and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to our and our allies' territories and citizens," he added.

According to North Korea's KCNA news agency, the missile was propelled by solid-fuel engine and was an upgraded, extended range version of its submarine –launched ballistic missile, which was tested successfully last August.

"This is a program they are moving forward on to try to develop this capability, and they've been doing it in defiance of multiple resolutions and actions to try to get them to stop. They are very open and transparent about their desire to build this capability, and we are open about our ability to defeat it," Davis said.