The body of a missing busker has been recovered from the River Clyde in Scotland, his family members have confirmed. Graham McAdam's body was found washed up next to Boden Boo woods in Erskine, Renfrewshire, on Saturday (6 January).

He had gone missing since 21 November 2017 from Knightswood in Glasgow and was last seen in the Anderston area of the city, Evening Times news reported.

Pamela Downey, the man's step-daughter, confirmed that his body had been found in the river after a seven-week search.

She wrote about the news on social media, "I'm heartbroken that I have to post this.

"Graham's body was found yesterday so we have not had the outcome we so desperately wanted.

"I want to thank everyone who has contacted us, shared posted and supported us over the last seven weeks, it's been greatly appreciated and we are so overwhelmed."

Graham's wife Patricia McAdam said: "It's with the deepest pain I've ever felt that I have to say my husband and best friend is no longer by my side. I love you

"Goodnight my darling at least I know you are at rest I'll love you always please watch over me honey."

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem will be carried out in due course."

Graham had been a part of the busking community for over 20 years and was a popular face around Glasgow.

He would perform close to the SSE Hydro ahead of shows at the venue, the website reported.