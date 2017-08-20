A seven-year-old boy who was born in Kent is thought to be one of the 13 people killed in the Barcelona terror attack on Las Ramblas on Thursday (17 August).

Julian Cadman was visiting Spain with his mother, who remains in hospital with broken legs, when a van driven by an Isis-inspired terrorist ploughed into dozens of pedestrians at the popular tourist destination.

Police in Spain believe they have found the body of the boy, who moved to Australia three years ago with his parents, but are waiting formal identification. His father arrived in the country on Sunday.

There had been confusion after reports in Spain claimed he had been found alive in hospital but police said all victims and those injured had been located, suggesting there had never been a search for him.

The hunt for the man suspected of driving the van continues with Spanish police looking for 22-year-old Moroccan, Younes Abouyaaqoub.

He is thought to have stabbed a man to death and hijacked his car to flee to scene and is the only member of the 12-man terror cell detectives believe were behind the attacks who remains at large.

Driss Oukabir, 28, was initially named a suspect but handed himself into police saying his younger brother Moussa may have stolen his identification to hire the van. He remains in custody.

More 100 people from 34 countries were injured in the Las Ramblas attack, 15 of them critically. The attack came hours before a second in the town of Cambrils, 75 miles from Barcelona. That attack left one person dead and 6 injured.