Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing girl who failed to return home from school. Leah Taylor, 11, has not been seen since she left Marvell College in east Hull around 12.10pm on 16 October.

She was wearing her school uniform since her last reported sighting in the Holderness Road area.

Anyone is believed to have spotted the missing schoolgirl is being asked to contact police on 101.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We're appealing for help in locating missing 11-year-old Leah Taylor who was last seen leaving school in the Holderness Road area of Hull at around 12.10pm today, Monday 16 October.

"Leah is described as being white, around 5ft tall of slim build with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a black blazer, white shirt with a black and yellow tie, black trousers, black shoes and a brown school bag.

"If you have seen Leah, or know where she is, please call 101 immediately quoting log 620 of 16/10/17."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

