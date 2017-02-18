Christopher McQuarrie has shared some details about the opening scene of Mission Impossible 6 and revealed the sixth movie in the hit franchise will explore an emotional journey.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as special agent Ethan Hunt, who undertakes an action-laced mission, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, who will also reprise her role as Ilsa from Rogue Nation in the sixth sequel.

The director in an interview with Empire Magazine revealed that unlike previous instalments, the upcoming movie will not open with an action scene. "It starts in a very unconventional way. It does not start with action. That was the hardest pitch of this movie," McQuarrie said of the film's opening scene.

The American screenwriter continued, "I've seen five of these movies and I don't know who Ethan Hunt is. One movie sort of dealt with his personal life; the other movies are about people speculating what's really going on in Ethan's head. I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it."

The director teases a different approach and shared to the outlet, "I don't want to string together a bunch of action scenes, I want to actually deal with character. So I put Ethan in a bunch of complicated moral quandaries, and I'm trying to find ways to connect them – and then, ironically, the way to connect them was through giant action scenes."

The director is currently in London prepping the currently-untitled Mission: Impossible sequel. Revealing the filming date he told the magazine, "It's going great! We start shooting on April 10th in Paris. It's a very different Ethan Hunt, I can promise you that."

Alongside Cruise and Ferguson, McQuarrie teased some old faces returning from the franchise – "including people you would not expect to be back." Mission: Impossible 6 is set for release on 27 July, 2018.