Production of Mission: Impossible 6 went on hiatus this week after a stunt went wrong, leaving star Tom Cruise with two broken bones in his ankle. However, director Christopher McQuarrie has now revealed that the break will not mean a delay for the film's release.

Cruise was injured during an attempted leap between two rooftops on location in London, causing production of the huge blockbuster to reportedly be delayed by four months so the actor could recover.

Speaking to Empire magazine, McQuarrie revealed how the time is being used to work on the "huge chunk" of the film that's already been shot.

"You never stop working," he said." I'm on the backlot at Leavesden right now, getting ready to shoot an insert out in the field.

"You simply rearrange the order in which you were going to do certain things on the movie. This in fact gives us an opportunity to go into editorial and look at what we've shot and reassess the movie, which is a luxury you don't normally have because you're on a train that just doesn't stop.

"We'll assess what there is to be shot. And what we can shoot, and then what we'll do is once we've shot through that we'll go on a hiatus and then I'll shift my attention over to editorial.

"We've already shot a huge chunk of the movie so you're just taking a big chunk of post-production and moving it up sooner. Then we go back to shooting when the hiatus is over, which is to the full benefit of the movie."

McQuarrie's explanation even makes it sound like a positive thing, allowing the filmmakers to assess what's been done and evaluate where the film is at before filming resumes.

"It's similar to situations I've had on other movies where, for whatever reason, you go on hiatus and you're able to look at the movie in a way you normally couldn't and reevaluate. The lesson I learned on Valkyrie, which had its share of difficulties in production, and we always used to say 'disaster is an opportunity to excel'."

Mission: Impossible 6 sees Cruise star opposite the returning Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris, as well as newcomers Angela Bassett and (a mustachioed) Henry Cavill.