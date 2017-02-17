Xiaomi has begun rolling out a global stable version of MIUI 8.2 ROM in the form of an over-the-air update for supported devices. They include Mi Max, Max Prime, Mi 4i, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Note, Redmi 1S and Redmi Note 4G.

Other devices like Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Note 3 Qualcomm, Note 3 Special Edition, Note 4 MTK, Note 2, Note Prime, Mi 2 and 2S, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi 3 and Prime, Redmi 3S and Prime, and Note 4 Qualcomm will receive the update starting 20 February.

Upon updating your device to MIUI 8.2, you should see a new improved layout for toggles in the notification bar and have full control over automated tasks along with new system sounds and ringtones.

There are a host of changes implemented to improve lockscreen, status bar and notification bar experience.

You can now swipe to delete lockscreen notifications and add battery saver toggle to the notification shade. There are other UI adjustment toggles as well.

Lockscreen PIN layout, changed icons for USB charging and switching keyboards and DNS mode without floating notifications are a few optimisations the update brings.

MIUUI 8.2 also addresses fixes for issues such as notification shade during incoming call floating notifications, Wi-Fi page making the device freeze when it is opened for the first time, other notification shade issues, opacity issues after using third party themes and landscape mode issues with third party themes.

The home screen setting can now be accessed from the Settings menu directly and the system offers antivirus scan for the apps that are not installed from the Play Store.

How to install MIUI 8.2 global stable ROM

For those who are running on MIUI 5, 6, 7 or 8 stable ROM, head over to the Updater app on the phone and check for update.

Alternatively, consider downloading and updating the device via fastboot mode. Check out the following steps for a manual installation.

Download MIUI ROM flashing tool

Select MIUI 8.2 ROM and download gthe corresponding package from here

Switch off the phone, then press the Volume key and Power button together simultaneously to enter Fastboot mode

Use USB cable to connect the phone with your Windows PC

Double click the downloaded ROM file to decompress it and open the file folder for the decompressed ROM pack and copy its path to the PC

Decompress the MIUI ROM flahsing tool and double click on it to install. When the installation is complete, launch MiFlash.exe and paste into the address bar the ROM file folder path copied

Click on the first button to Refresh, then click on the second button to flash the ROM to the phone

Wait for some time until the progress bar inside MiFlash turns green, indicating successful installation. You phone will now automatically boot into the new ROM version

Users are advised to create a full backup of the device before performing a full wipe. Head over to the MIUI forum to get the fastboot and recovery download links for MIUI 8.2 for the supported devices.