Mo Farah has finished in second place in the 5,000m final at the World Athletics Championship in London, missing out on one final gold medal in his last appearance at a major championship.

Farah, 34, stormed to victory in the 10,000m final last Saturday but another clean sweep proved to be just out his grasp this time around with Muktar Edris taking the gold.

Farah had been targeting a fifth consecutive world championship double at the same venue where he won Olympic gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at London 2012 - defending those titles in Rio last year.

But the man regarded as Great Britain's greatest ever endurance runner ran out of steam in the final lap when he was swarmed by his rivals. Paul Chelimo of the United States came in third to take the bronze.

Farah finished with a final time of 13 minutes and 33.22 seconds - almost a full second behind Ethiopia's Edris.

The Briton held his nerve at the front of the pack for most of the race but when Edris broke ahead of him on the final straight, he found himself trapped behind the leader and his teammate Yomif Kejelcha, with Chelino also on his shoulder.

When he was finally given the room so sprint clear, Edris' lead was too great even for the great Farah to close in on. While he managed to break clear of Kejecja - who finished fourth - and see off the surge from Chelino, second place was the best he could hope for.

Farah will make his final track on the appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August before concentrating on marathons.