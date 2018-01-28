A popular mobile application which lets users buy and sell "the most unique and inspiring things in the world" is also reportedly being used to sell bundles of drugs including "pre-rolled spliffs", according to an investigation conducted by The Times newspaper.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, the digital eBay-like marketplace - called Depop - is mostly used to trade clothing, makeup and retro electronics.

"Depop is the shopping community where the world's creatives come to buy, sell, discover, and explore the most inspiring and unique things," its website reads.

But amid jackets, hats and scarfs, the probe found the app was allegedly selling laughing gas, tobacco, marijuana, cigarettes, alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

It said that some vendors are using Hollywood brands to "entice young users into buying drug bundles".

In one example, The Times found a bong in the shape of Star Wars' character Yoda that was described as "a perfect gift for yourself or a friend who loves Star Wars as much as smoking bud." A number of searches by IBTimes UK brought up only drug-related clothing.

Depop says that "less than 1%" of the listings are "prohibited items". The company states online that users who spot fake or prohibited items can report them in-app.

Its policies explicitly prohibit the sale of illegal goods and substances.

A warning on the Depop website reads: "It's illegal to buy or sell counterfeit items, and there's no place for fakes or unauthorised copies on Depop. Any item we consider to be a replica or lacks evidence to confirm its authenticity will be removed. Users who continue to list fake items after being warned will also be banned."

It says prohibited and restricted items include adult-only material and nudity, alcohol, animals and wildlife products, drugs and drug paraphernalia, credit cards and firearms.

Karen Tyrell from addiction charity Addaction, told The Times on Sunday (28 January) that the results of the investigation were "worrying". She commented: "The internet and social media is an increasingly challenging environment for young people and parents to navigate."