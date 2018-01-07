It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio is off the dating market as the Oscar-winning actor is reportedly romancing model Camila Morrone.

According to The Sun, DiCaprio, 43, who has worked on movies such as the 2017 hit The Revenant and 1997 hit Titanic, is said to be in a relationship with the 20-year-old.

The rumoured couple were first linked together when they were spotted leaving her house last month, the News reported, adding that Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá, 38, is dating actor Al Pacino, 77. It is not known as to when exactly DiCaprio and Morrone started "dating".

The rumoured lovebirds were seen getting off a private jet in Los Angeles after spending a few days in snowy Colorado, according to Australian news website.

A few days ago, Morrone took to social media to share a few photos from her adventures in the snow-clad mountains of the Centennial State. However, DiCaprio was missing from the snaps she posted on Instagram.

One of the pictures shows Morrone looking at the camera dressed in heavy winter gear, with the mountains covered in snow visible in the background. In another snap, she is seen stopping for a second for someone to click her photo before skiing down the snowy slopes of the mountain. She captioned the image, "skiing".

In the next snap, she is seen taking a selfie with heavy-duty shades on her forehead and wrapped in a golden jacket to keep herself warm in the freezing cold. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of large looped earrings.

If you are wondering who Camila Morrone is, then here are the five things you need to know about her:

Morrone is of Argentinian descent and her friends call her Cami.

She is friends with Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie.

She is signed to IMG modelling agency.

Her first runway show was for Moschino.

She frequently shares photos from her day-to-day life on Instagram to give fans a glimpse at what she is up to. She has one million followers and has shared more than 880 posts on the social media platform.