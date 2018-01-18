HiðŸ˜ŒðŸ’• A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:46am PST

Demi Rose Mawby often flaunts her famous curves on social media and wows her fans, many of whom have been wondering how to get an attractive booty like hers.

Images from her early modelling days to the recent ones shared on Instagram shows how she has worked on her body to get those envious curves. The model has eventually revealed the secrets to her attractive bod.

Speaking to The Sun, the social media sensation attributed her voluptuous curves to her "genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet".

In recent months, Mawby changed her workout routine, with her trainer Dean Delandro telling the publication that her "progress has really skyrocketed" after adopting the new fitness programme.

"Demi's progress has really skyrocketed in the last two months with her new training programme," Delandro, the owner of HD Personal Development and Reset Yourself Ltd, said. "I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together Barry's boot camp or equivalent."

Mawby recently took to Twitter to pat herself on the back for hitting the gym religiously, writing, "So proud of myself for putting so much effort into the gym these past few months. I've been working out more than I ever have done before☺️ I feel so much fitter & healthier"

She added, "Waking up early, half asleep, getting to the gym and killing an hour tough session with my trainer makes me feel so good afterwards! I love it so much!"

On Wednesday (17 January), Mawby once again showed off the fruits of her labour by posting a stunning snap of herself on the photo-and-video-sharing application. She is seen smiling and flaunting her figure in a see-through dress as her back is turned towards the camera. She is sans underwear, flaunting plenty of skin.

"I wish I had good genes too so I wouldn't be downing myself so much, don't we all?" One fan commented, while another added, "Nobody looking at your face smh ‍♂️."

"You're so beautiful in your dress with your great booty ❤️," an admirer wrote, while someone joked, "Yup everyone's looking at her smile."