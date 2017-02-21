Model Karrueche Tran has filed a restraining order against her former partner, rapper Chris Brown, after he allegedly threatened to shoot her. The celebrity couple dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 when Karrueche broke off the relationship after discovering Brown fathered a girl, Royalty, with another model called Nia Guzman.

Karrueche says Brown twice punched her in the stomach and once threw her downstairs. In a sworn statement to a judge, Karrueche also said Brown had "told a few people that he was going to kill me." He also threatened to "take her out" and shoot her, DMZ reported. Brown is also accused of throwing a drink in the face of a friend of Karrueche.

If the allegations are true, the attacks could have taken place when Brown was on probation for assaulting former partner Rihanna. Brown admitted attacking the star after a Grammy party in 2009. When questioned about the assault on Good Morning America two years later he threw a chair at a window and had to be removed by security, the Daily Mail reported.

Brown has also been accused of fighting with Drake in a New York nightclub, "clashing" with Frank Ocean in Los Angeles, and being investigated for allegedly beating as woman and stealing her phone. In 2013 his probation was revoked following an alleged hit and run in LA.

Fellow rapper Soulja Boy recently accused Brown of challenging him to a fight for "liking" a picture of Karrueche on Instagram. Brown denied the allegations.

Brown recently posted an Instagram video in which he bragged about stalking women. In the video, in which he appears somewhat the worse for wear, Brown expounds: "Ladies, y'all be complaining about n****s being, like, stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and shit and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I'm one of them n****s! If I love you, b****, ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable. I'm going to chase that n**** out and I'm gonna chase yo ass around, and it's done."