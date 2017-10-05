Olympia Valance has revealed that she has enjoyed a series of secret dates with Niall Horan.

In an interview with The Sun, the Neighbours star admitted that she and the One Direction heart-throb grew "close" after meeting in Australia, the native place of the 24-year-old actress. The model-turned-actress has said that they have known each for "a couple of years now" and spent time together when in the UK and Australia.

"We've known each other for a couple of years now. He obviously spends a lot of time in Australia with his cousins," Valance, who is currently in London, told the news website.

"We just met in Australia and we've been messaging ever since and yeah we have hung out together a bit."

"We are quite close. I see him when I come to London and he sees me when he's in Oz."

Valance, however, has said that she still considers herself single. She split from her boyfriend Greg Cannell in February after 15 months of dating.

"I am single at the moment. I've been single pretty much all this year and it's been really nice," she told the publication.

"I've always had problems being on my own before and now I'm actually like, I really love this and just not having anyone to answer to."

"Just being free is great and that's what I really want to be - just being a free spirit."

The interview comes a month after Valance wished the Irish-born singer with a photo of them on her Instagram story. Also, Horan, who has been linked to numerous women over the years, including Selena Gomez, was spotted watching a cricket match with Valance in Melbourne last year.