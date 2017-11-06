Kendall Jenner joins the hottest rising supermodels on the planet for an exploration of the greatest film franchise in the galaxy – Star Wars – inHarper's Bazaar magazine's November 2017 issue.

The newly-turned 22-year-old is featured as an illustration with Kaia Gerber, Taylor Hill and sister pair Gigi and Bella Hadid in the artistic feature after Episode 3's illustrator, Brian Rood, was enlisted to cast the industry's catwalk queens in classic scenes from the franchise.

The result was something very special – Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter Gerber pulls off Princess Leia fabulously amid Hoth's snowy tundra in a yellow satin Vera Wang gown, and the Hadids look fierce in white while emerging from the Millennium Falcon.

Angelic-faced Hill does a great job of storm(troop)ing the gangway of the Death Star and Kendall Jenner rocks a pout while swaying a lightsaber in a Missoni gown. Casual.

Speaking about his illustrations for the magazine in collaboration with the editors, Rood explained: "They came through and they went through some of the storybooks that I had done and picked out some of their favourite iconic scenes from the Star Wars films, with backgrounds everybody felt familiar with that you've seen a million times, and they had a list of the models in those scenes that they wanted with the outfits they wanted.

"You know, kind of replace Luke with Kendall Jenner. So that's kind of how that evolved."

The fun illustrations come as Jenner celebrated turning 22 in style on 3 November, with her friends and family taking to Instagram to pay gushing tributes to her special day.

The former Victoria's Secret model fuelled more romance speculation with rumoured boyfriend basketball player Blake Griffin who sat by her side at Hollywood's Petite Taqueria last week.

A source recently spoke about the couple to US Weekly, stating: "They're legit. They're a full-on couple. Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They're good."

Jenner shared a snap from her birthday night out on Instagram over the weekend, keeping all focus on her model physique with a picture from the neck down. Wearing a white cropped vest top, oversized boyfriend jeans and Saint Laurent silver boots, Jenner racked up 2.7m likes and counting for the eye-popping post.