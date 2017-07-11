Ariel Winter is renowned for her voluptuous curves that attract her millions of followers to comment on her body-flaunting Instagram pictures.

But the 19-year-old actress had some stiff babe competition in her latest post as she shared a snap of herself with Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara celebrating her 45th birthday on 10 July.

Captioning the shot: "Happy birthday @sofiavergara!!!!!!! Love you❤️" the snap has garnered over 130k likes in less than 14 hours and sees the actresses' cradling two parrots.

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, which sees Ariel clad in a provocative lace up black leotard exposing her buxom cleavage, and Sofia in fits of hysterics while wearing a white dress.

Happy to see the co-stars together, one fan commented: "This is my ultimate fantasy . Good lord "

A second wrote: "babes " while someone else said: "Love you both on modern family "

The main focus in the comments section was on the parrots, however, with another follower criticising the pair for holding them in such a way. They stated: "That's not the way you hold a parrot, they're probably so scared :("

While someone else wrote: "This is not ok. Those poor birds are not for us to use for enjoyment!!!! Makes me so sad for those poor beautiful birds."

Another said: "Disgusting the way these animals are, you should feel shame."

Ariel has been in Canada for the past week, posting a snap of herself in a cowgirl outfit at nightspot Ranchmans before posting another one with a better view of the provocative ensemble with the caption: "First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family."

Since starring in Modern Family since 2009 as Alex Dunphy, Ariel has become a household name and amassed a huge social media following of 3.4m Instagram followers, becoming famous for her style and curvy figure along with her acting talents.