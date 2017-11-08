Looking that gorgeous comes at a price and for Modern Family actress Ariel Winter it seems to involve a quality time in the gym. Most recently, the teen star shared a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse of her strenuous workout regime – and let's say the short clip was just enough to stir a frenzy.

"Back to the gym with @mackfit," Winter shared alongside her latest social media upload. Decked in black gym shorts, matching sports bra and a loose vest, the 19-year-old actress worked up a sweat as she trained with a barbell, inculcating a squat routine alongside.

Her toned physique is indeed hard to miss in the clip that first captures the actress from the back before panning over to a side view.

Oozing extreme body confidence, Winter spiced-up the brief clip by letting her luscious locks loose as she looks into the mirror and maintains a correct posture for the video.

And like always the video featuring the California-born starlet has stirred quite a buzz on the picture-sharing site. Since being posted online, the clip has raked more than 500,000 views along with thousands of raving messages.

Impressed with Winter's dedications, one of her fans simply commented, "Keep up the good work," as a second user rushed to her defence, writing, "Don't listen to the haters who say you are starved for attention. Work on yourself for YOU not them!"

Some others just couldn't get over the actress' stunningly simple looks even in her casual get-up. "Beautiful is an understatement," a fan complemented, as another cheekily wrote, "Baby got back."

Some users also criticised the TV star, commenting on her clothes as well as her "stance" during the workout. But, Winter is known to remain unfazed by such critique.

"Ariel draws a lot of attention and sometimes criticism over the way she dresses and the way she presents her body, but I support her, I really do," her Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould recently told People magazine, commending the actress on the way she deals with the scrutiny.

The actor added, "I don't think there's anything anybody could say that would make [Winter] second guess herself in that way."

More often than not, the teen star has found herself at the centre of controversies, but each time she seems to clap back at haters with more saucy uploads – all the more treats for her true fans.