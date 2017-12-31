Jurgen Klopp is sweating over Mohamed Salah's injury after the midfielder limped off after 83 minutes during the win over Leicester City on Saturday (30 December).

The Egyptian inspired the Reds' comeback against the Foxes by scoring both the goals in their 2-1 win but is now a doubt for their game against high flying Burnley on Monday (1 January).

Liverpool went a goal down in the third minute of the game when Riyad Mahrez found Jamie Vardy unmarked in the box. Jurgen Klopp's defence again looking suspect as they were watched by £75m ($101.3m) arrival Virgil van Dijk, who was in the stands ahead of his move next month.

Salah, who has been the Merseyside club's best player by a distance this season, was again the game changer as he scored two goals in the space of 24 second-half minutes to turn the tie around. The Egypt international has now taken his Premier League tally to 17 goals in 21 games and is just one behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who remains the favourite for this season's Golden Boot.

Klopp was unable to give a diagnosis on the former Chelsea and AS Roma star's injury, but did seem worried as he continued to be in pain after the game. Salah's absence against Burnley, who are seventh in the Premier League standings, will be a big blow, especially since they are taking on the Clarets away from home at Turf Moor.

"I don't know exactly at the moment but he was limping. That's never a good sign to be honest. We have to see what his problem was," Klopp said after the win, as quoted on Liverpool Echo. "We will see what he can do for the next game."

Klopp, meanwhile, remains confident that Salah has not hit his peak yet and has room for further improvement. Salah is certainly a contender for the PFA player of the year award but the manager ensured that he credited the rest of the team for helping the Egyptian find his best form.

Sadio Mane has not been at his best this season, but his lack of form has been overshadowed by Salah's performances. The Senegal international, however, received praise from the German manager after his backheel assist led to Liverpool's first goal.

"Yes he can keep that standard for sure, he's still a young player, he can improve," Klopp said of Salah's form.

"It's not only about scoring. It's about other situations as well. He's so important for us. But he knows and I know he couldn't score if he did not have fantastic support from all the other boys.

"We played fantastic passes and Sadio's idea in the moment before Mo scored the first goal (a backheel) - I don't think many people in the stadium saw that that would be an opportunity!" the German coach added.