Mohamed Salah has revealed he dreamed about playing for Liverpool from a young age and said it was easy for him to make the decision to join the Merseyside club from Roma.

Salah, 25, joined the Reds in £34m ($47m) transfer last June and is second only to Tottenham's Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts, with 21 goals in 25 league games this season.

The Egypt international added to his growing reputation by netting twice in the Reds' 2-2 draw with Tottenham over the weekend, including a fine solo goal late in the second half.

Salah said he supported Liverpool as a teenager and added that he is determined to win silverware during his time at Anfield.

"Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan – they were my favourite Premier League club," the 25-year-old told FourFourTwo magazine.

"I've loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for. I knew the history that this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen.

"I'm happy scoring goals for the club I supported as a kid – that's all that matters," Salah added. "We want to push ourselves to win something. For us, for the fans and for the club. That is and always will be our target. A trophy."

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler described Salah as a "phenomenal" addition to the Reds attack. The Egyptian became the first Liverpool player to score nine goals in his first 12 league games earlier this season, beating the eight scored by Fowler.

"He's really hit the ground running. He looks like he's got goals in him every game," Fowler was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"I hope it continues. We, as ex-players who are still big Liverpool fans, want him to keep going. We want him to break all the records going because if he's scoring goals, it means we're doing the right things."