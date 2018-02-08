Mohamed Salah has sent a reassuring message to Liverpool fans after insisting he remains "happy" at Anfield when asked whether he would like to play for Real Madrid in the near future.

The 25-year-old forward moved to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer in a deal worth around £34m ($47.2m).

Salah struggled to make the impact expected in the Premier League during his previous spell at Chelsea but the Egyptian has enjoyed a flying start to life at Liverpool.

The African Player of the Year for 2017 has scored 28 goals in 34 appearances this season, including a brace in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend which made him the quickest Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in the Premier League era.

Salah's impressive form has inevitably seen his name linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, with Los Blancos expected to make a big overhaul in the summer following a disappointing opening half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Egypt national team manager Hector Cuper said in December that he had been told of Real Madrid's interest in the Liverpool forward. Shortly afterwards, the president of the Egyptian FA Hany Abou-Rida claimed he expects Los Blancos to launch an offer to sign the former Roma star in the upcoming summer transfer window.

But asked about Cuper and the Egyptian FA president's comments and whether the idea of playing for Real Madrid appeals him, Salah told Marca: "I don't have much to say about that. If I have to say something, I'll say I'm happy at Liverpool."

Pressed whether he would like to play in La Liga at some point following his spells in Italy and England, the Liverpool ace added: "At the moment I am here. I want to concentrate on my team and finish the season very well."

"Yes, I follow it [La Liga], I see some games. Not always, because sometimes they coincide with Liverpool fixtures, of course. It's a good league, has top teams, and the way they play is very attractive."

The former Chelsea misfit also revealed he turned down approaches from other clubs to join Liverpool last summer.

"Yes, there were other teams interested, but I honestly prefer not to name them. I decided to come here and I think it was a good choice," Salah added.

"It's a great club, we have fantastic players, a good team, an incredible team. I wanted to go back to England and when I had the opportunity to come to Liverpool I was very happy. And I am now."

Salah believes he is currently enjoying the best moment of his career and asked why he couldn't prove his worth during his time at Chelsea, he added: "After arriving here the first time [Chelsea] was always in my head, and after playing in Rome, coming back here to England was great because I love the Premier League.

"Last year I had some good performances for Roma, but I arrived as a forward and started playing out wide. This year I'm scoring more goals. In any case I want to help the team to win titles or be in a good position in the league."

Salah's commitment to Liverpool will be especially welcome by the Anfield fans following the January departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Egypt international says that he is still missing the current Barcelona star but wishes him good luck at the Nou Camp.

"I miss him anyway! He was my friend, a very nice guy," Salah said when asked about the Brazil ace. "I wish him all the best in Barcelona because he is an incredible player, with a lot of quality. As a person he's very calm. I'm proud to have played by his side."