Aston Villa full-back and Egypt international Ahmed Elmohamady has urged his compatriot Mohamed Salah to remain at Liverpool until the end of next season "at least", as interest in the fearsome forward grows with each passing performance.

Salah's wondrous goalscoring form has come as a shock to many this season. The former Chelsea and AS Roma winger, who was sold too cheaply by the Giallorossi according to the club's sporting director Monchi, has netted 29 goals and provided eight assists for Jurgen Klopp's side in all competitions, a return that has sparked suggestions of a move to Real Madrid.

Salah does not seem to be looking to force a quick exit from Anfield and recently spoke about how he was happy to ply his trade for Liverpool, the club he claims he supported as a boy.

Elmohamady, who will hope to see Salah flourish for his country at the World Cup in Russia, thinks Anfield is the best place for the 25-year-old for the time being and believes he should spend at least another season on Merseyside before moving onto pastures new, though it remains to be seen just how hard interested parties are willing to try to prise him from Klopp's grasp in the summer.

"His tenure with Chelsea helped him a lot," Elmohamady told KingFut. "He is a source of happiness and joy to us, in my opinion, I think he should stay at Liverpool.

"He's the club's superstar, but if he wants to leave he should leave after spending another season at Liverpool at least."

Salah, who managed to score a wonderful, juggling goal during Liverpool's mauling of Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League last week, may have a decision to make over his future in the summer if a club like Real Madrid follow up on their interest.

However, for the time being his immediate focus rests on the Reds' home clash with West Ham United on Saturday (24 February), a fixture that could see them leapfrog Manchester United and move into second.