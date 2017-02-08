Mohit Ahlawat, a little-known Indian batsman, could now be handed his chance in the IPL [Indian Premier League] after hitting record-breaking numbers in a Twenty20 match.

Ahlawat, 21, made history on Tuesday (7 February) when he became the first batsman to score a triple century in a Twenty20 match, striking his incredible 300 off just 72 balls, a first at any level in the short form of cricket.

Recording numbers even the likes of Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers or Virat Kohli have failed to get close to, his haul included a record 39 sixes and 14 fours. His remarkable feat came while playing for Maavi XI in a local T20 tournament named the Friends Premier League at Delhi's Lalita Park, helping his side finish on a whopping 416-2 against Friend's XI.

Ahlawat's scorecard makes for impressive reading. Batting on 250 at the end of 18 overs, his struck 50 in the remaining two, including five successive sixes off the remaining five balls of his side's innings to write his name in the history books.

"They invited me to play and I simply went. It is good that something like that has happened," Ahlawat told The Times of India. "When I reached 150, I told myself 250 was there for the taking. So I told my partner at the other end that I was going to take most of the strike."

With the 10th edition of the IPL just around the corner, Ahlawat has one eye on the player's auction set to begin on 20 February.

"Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me," he told ABPLive. "I am eager to prove my worth," he added.

People noticing him may be an understatement. Dehli Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua has confirmed the franchise have brought the 21-year-old in for trials. "Yes, Mohit has been called for trials. We keep tapping young talent and scouting future stars," he told CricketNext.

Ahlawat played three first-class matches for Delhi in 2015, but was dropped after scores of 1, 4, 0, 0 and 0 in his five innings.