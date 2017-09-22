Queen Bey surely knows how to slay! Beyonce is insanely famous, not just for her soulful singing, but also for her flawless and age-defying beauty. Months after the birth of her twins, the singer continues to spellbind her fans by sharing photos that ooze elegance.

In a recent picture shared on Instagram, the 36-year-old songstress shared a series no makeup selfies and her fans couldn't hold back their emotions. "Beautiful ageless woman," one of her 106 million followers, exclaimed. "You look like you're 16. The fresh-faced look suits you well," said another fan." Many compared her with Mona Lisa, the mysterious yet beautiful portrait by legendary Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

The singer and her rapper husband Jay-Z are notoriously private, but it appears Queen Bey is bending the rules by frequently sharing updates about her romantic date nights with her music mogul husband on social media.

Apart from showing off her glowing skin, the mother-of-three flaunted PDAs with the rapper aboard a yacht during a recent date night. The Lemonade singer wore a black and white pinstriped cleavage-baring top with a pair of short denim pants while Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, wore a grey hoodie and white shorts.

Contrary to fans' speculations that after the birth of the twins, Sir and Rumi, the new parents will get entangled in their life, Beyonce and Jay-Z are, in fact, having a ball by keeping their romance alive. The couple is reportedly full of energy and isn't letting anything to overpower their balanced life.

"Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she's full of energy and life. Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving... She has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals," a source told Hollywood Life in July.

The power couple is also parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy.